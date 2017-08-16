Sports fans rate White Sox the best Chicago-area experience

The Chicago White Sox has eclipsed the Chicago Fire in giving fans the best experience, according to a J.D. Power survey. Associated Press, 2016

The White Sox ranked No. 1 in fan satisfaction among Chicago-area professional sports teams, knocking the Chicago Fire down a spot from last year's rankings, in a recent J.D. Power survey.

Throughout the past year, California-based data analysis group J.D. Power questioned 9,276 sports fans about their overall experience through seven factors, J.D. Power Senior Director of Sports Research Greg Truex said.

Fan satisfaction was evaluated, in order of importance, on seating area and game experience, security and ushers, leaving the game, arriving at the game, food and beverage, ticket purchase, and souvenirs and merchandise.

In Chicago after the White Sox, the Fire, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and lastly Bears followed.

"We know teams with winning records generally do not have problems filling seats, but this study is about finding out which teams are giving their fans the best experience for their dollar," Truex said. "Whether a team is a perennial champion, a contender or is accumulating draft picks to build for the future, they all need to find ways to get people through the turnstiles. The teams at the top of their markets understand what it takes to keep fans coming back for more, as well as recommending the experience to friends and family, regardless of the standings."

The White Sox scored highest in game arrival, ticket purchase, food and beverage, and fans' experience leaving the game.

Findings in Chicago indicated that despite the Cubs' storybook season in 2016, Wrigley Field still isn't living up to fan expectations, particularly when it comes to the food and beverages, according to the release.

The Bears fell to the bottom of the rankings, with the lowest scores across the board.

Treux said he hopes teams will use this information to create a better experience for the fans who are volunteering their time and money to support their favorite professional teams.

"Consumers like myself and yourself, we have a choice when it comes to our entertainment dollars," he said.

"Top performers in this study show that they really understand what it's like to give a world-class experience to their fans," Truex said. "These results have to make NFL teams sit up and take notice -- particularly when coupled with their sagging TV ratings. The league needs to learn what is influencing their low scores and how they can be improved so that pro football is able to retain its overwhelming popularity."

