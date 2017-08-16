Schaumburg police closing in on suspect in fatal parking lot shooting

Schaumburg police appear to be closing in on a suspect in the death of a man fatally shot Monday, conducting searches at two residences this morning as they sought a suspect.

Police executed search warrants on Cambridge Lane in Schaumburg and Century Point Lane in Glendale Heights in an attempt to arrest a suspect in connection with the slaying of 37-year-old Schaumburg resident Quentin Tillison, police said in a news release. The suspect was not found at either location.

Tillison was shot Monday evening in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the intersection of Roselle and Wise roads. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died early Tuesday morning.

Tillison and the shooter appeared to be involved in a dispute before he was shot once in the abdomen, police said. Tillison ran onto Roselle Road and collapsed on the street during rush hour about 5:15 p.m. Monday, police said. The shooter left the scene in a light-colored SUV, police said.

Detectives have been talking to family, friends and witnesses to develop leads.

Anyone who was at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday is asked to call the police tip line at (847) 348-7055.