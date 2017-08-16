Northwest Community Healthcare to host talk about managing weight

Northwest Community Healthcare will host an hourlong program Tuesday, Aug. 22, on weight and obesity -- an event that is open to the public.

The session, "Weight Management: Managing Cues and Triggers -- What Makes Us Want to Eat," will be led by Kimberly Hammon, a registered dietitian. It will take place at 6 p.m. in the hospital's Comprehensive Weight Management Center at 1410 N. Arlington Heights Road, Suite 200, in Arlington Heights. Cost is $35, and registration is required by calling (847) 618-1640.