Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/16/2017 2:21 PM

Nominate someone for Wauconda Community Service Award

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Daily Herald Report

Wauconda Mayor Lincoln Knight is accepting nominations for the village's annual Community Service Awards.

The awards recognize people and organizations that have had a significant, positive impact on the Wauconda community and take personal pride in public service involvement. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 21.

The nomination form can be found online at wauconda-il.gov/FormCenter/Mayors-Community-Service-Award-5/Online-Nomination-44. A downloadable version is at wauconda-il.gov/DocumentCenter/View/790. The awards will be presented during Wauconda's annual street dance on Sept. 2.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account