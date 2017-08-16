Nominate someone for Wauconda Community Service Award

Wauconda Mayor Lincoln Knight is accepting nominations for the village's annual Community Service Awards.

The awards recognize people and organizations that have had a significant, positive impact on the Wauconda community and take personal pride in public service involvement. The deadline for submissions is Monday, Aug. 21.

The nomination form can be found online at wauconda-il.gov/FormCenter/Mayors-Community-Service-Award-5/Online-Nomination-44. A downloadable version is at wauconda-il.gov/DocumentCenter/View/790. The awards will be presented during Wauconda's annual street dance on Sept. 2.