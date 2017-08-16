Man in custody after fatal shooting in Schaumburg

Police have one man in custody in connection to the fatal shooting of a 37-year-old Schaumburg resident Monday.

Authorities have not released the identity of the man, who is a suspect in the slaying of Quentin Tillison.

Tillison was shot Monday evening in the parking lot of a Walgreens at the intersection of Roselle and Wise roads. He was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, where he died early Tuesday morning. A bond hearing for the man hasn't been scheduled, according to a news release from the Schaumburg Police Department. Schaumburg Police Sgt. Christy Lindhurst was not immediately available to comment whether any charges have been filed, or if more arrests are expected.

The man went with his attorney to surrender himself to Schaumburg police Wednesday, according to the release. Police plan to share more information Thursday.

Earlier Wednesday, officers executed search warrants on Cambridge Lane in Schaumburg and Century Point Lane in Glendale Heights as they sought a suspect, police said in a news release. The suspect was not found at either location.

Tillison and the shooter appeared to be involved in a dispute before he was shot once in the abdomen, police said. Tillison ran onto Roselle Road and collapsed on the street during rush hour about 5:15 p.m. Monday. The shooter left the scene in a light-colored SUV, police said.

Detectives have been talking to family, friends and witnesses to develop leads.

Anyone who was at the Walgreens in the 1100 block of South Roselle Road between 4:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Monday is asked to call the police tip line at (847) 348-7055.