Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/16/2017 5:21 PM

Bears to practice under the lights Thursday at Prospect High

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • The Bears held their first "High School Takeover" last year at Warren Township High School in Gurnee. They're hoping for a similar "Friday Night Lights" high school atmosphere -- on Thursday night -- at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.

      The Bears held their first "High School Takeover" last year at Warren Township High School in Gurnee. They're hoping for a similar "Friday Night Lights" high school atmosphere -- on Thursday night -- at Prospect High School in Mount Prospect.
    Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, August 2016

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Fans can expect a lot of pomp and circumstance at the Chicago Bears team practice Thursday night at Prospect High School, including face painting and sign making and music by the Bears Drumline and Prospect marching band.

The school's cheerleaders and the dance team will also help pump up the crowd, while kids can jump around on inflatables and play in a mini-monster football zone.

The Bears hope to create a "Friday Night Lights" atmosphere at Prospect's George Gattas Memorial Stadium in Mount Prospect. Parking lots will open at 3:30 p.m., stadium gates at 4 p.m., and the practice begins at 6 p.m., though no more tickets are available.

"We've hosted a ton of events outside of games, like training camp and a draft party, where fans had the chance to come to us and participate in Bears football," said Scott Hagel, the Bears' senior vice president of marketing and communications. "But we've been working for a number of years on how do we go into the community and bring Bears football to them."

The inaugural Varsity Bears High School Takeover was held last year at Warren Township High School in Gurnee -- the idea of a Bears employee who helped run similar events when he worked for the Atlanta Falcons.

The Gurnee practice session was such a hit the Bears decided to bring it back for another year, this time at Prospect. Both years, free tickets made available on the Bears' website were gone within an hour.

Of the 6,000 tickets distributed by the team, many were given to Northwest Suburban High School District 214 for students and staff.

Hagel said the Bears considered several suburban schools for an on-the-road practice, but chose Prospect because of its quality field, stadium size, and enthusiasm from school staff to host.

The team practice will consist of drills and 11-on-11 scrimmages in helmets and jerseys -- not full pads. Afterward, players are expected to stick around to sign autographs.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account