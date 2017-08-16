$3M bail each for 3 charged in Saturday Elgin murder

Three people have been charged in connection with the Saturday morning murder of Bayron Cruz-Garcia, a 36-year-old man found bleeding in an Elgin parking lot.

Cruz-Garcia, of South Elgin, was pronounced dead at a hospital after being found at 1:54 a.m. on the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive, police said.

Detectives from the department's Major Investigations Division responded, investigated and identified three suspects who have been charged with first-degree murder.

Bail was set Wednesday at $3 million each for: Gabriel Lopez, 26, of the 600 block of St. Charles Street, Elgin; Carlos Lopez, 29, of the 100 block of Birch Street, Carpentersville; and Ivette Rodriguez, 20, of the 1400 block of Keele Drive, Carpentersville.

All are next due in court Aug. 23 and face 20 to 60 years in prison if convicted.

Each defendant must post $300,000 to be released from the Kane County jail while the case is pending.

"The work of the responding patrol officers coupled with seasoned detectives resulted in a quick arrest," Elgin Police Chief Jeff Swoboda said in a news release. "Homicides are rare in Elgin, but when they do occur the police department ... ensures those responsible are brought to justice."

A message left for Elgin Police Cmdr. Al Young, who is the department's spokesman, was not immediately returned.

The investigation is continuing and residents with additional information are asked to contact police at (847) 695-4195, or by texting 847-411 and including "ELGINPD" in the beginning of the message, followed by information or a tip.