updated: 8/15/2017 8:32 PM

3 sent to hospital after Elk Grove Village crash

  • Police investigate a multiple-car crash near the intersection Biesterfield and Arlington Heights Road in Elk Grove Village on Tuesday.

    Bev Horne | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

A crash Tuesday morning crash in Elk Grove Village sent three people to the hospital, Elk Grove Village Fire Batallion Chief Clint Cuntz said.

Four vehicles were involved in a crash at 8:11 a.m. at the intersection of Biesterfield Road and Commercial Drive, Cuntz said. Two people with serious injuries and one person with less serious injuries were taken to Alexian Brothers Medical Center, he said.

Witnesses saw four vehicles with damage and two ambulances at the scene.

The area was closed to traffic while police investigated, and the roads were reopened by late morning, Cuntz said.

A spokesman for the Elk Grove Village Police Department was not immediately available to provide information.

