Shooting in Schaumburg store parking lot seriously hurts one

One person was shot and seriously injured in a store parking lot in Schaumburg Monday evening, Schaumburg police said, and the shooter is not in custody.

Several people witnessed the shooting, which happened about 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot on the 1100 block of South Roselle Road off Wise Road, Schaumburg Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The victim, a man, was hit in the chest and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition, she said.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

Northbound Roselle Road was blocked off for about two hours north of Wise Road, as yellow tape connected a pickup truck, an SUV and a police car in a square over three lanes.

Customers continued to go in and out of stores in the area.

Schaumburg resident Danielle Johnson was driving to dinner when she saw a man lying on Roselle Road near a green pickup truck. Only one police vehicle had arrived at the scene when she drove by, Johnson said.

"My first reaction was, 'Oh my gosh, someone got run over,'" Johnson said. "But that's obviously not the case."

Johnson, who lives near the crime scene, said a shooting is unusual for the area.

"It's scary," she said. "This is my neighborhood."