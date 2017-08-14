Police: Des Plaines man set fire to neighbor's lawn

A Des Plaines man was charged Monday with aggravated arson after authorities said he poured gas on a neighbor's lawn and set it on fire.

Jason G. John, 36, of the 1000 block of Rose Avenue, was denied bond during an initial court appearance and is in custody at the Cook County jail awaiting trial.

Police said John poured gas and set fire to the front lawn, near the house's gas meter, at about 10:30 p.m. Thursday. Firefighters who arrived on the scene soon after were able to quickly extinguish the fire, according to a news release.

Police said all of the home's residents were there at the time of the fire, though none were injured. John appeared to be intoxicated at the time, police added.

According to police, John got into a verbal dispute with the neighbor several weeks earlier. An investigation into last week's fire led to John as a suspect, and a search warrant executed at his house uncovered evidence tying him to the arson, authorities said.