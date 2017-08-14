One seriously hurt after shooting in Schaumburg

One person was shot and seriously injured in a Walgreens parking lot in Schaumburg Monday evening, Schaumburg police said, and the shooter is not in custody.

Several people witnessed the shooting, which happened about 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot on the 1100 block of South Roselle Road, Schaumburg Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The victim, a man, was hit in the chest area and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition, she said.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Northbound Roselle Road was blocked off north of Wise Road, as yellow tape connected a pickup truck, an SUV and a police car in a square over three lanes.

Customers continued to go in and out of stores in the area.