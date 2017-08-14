Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 8/14/2017 6:51 PM

One seriously hurt after shooting in Schaumburg

  • Investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday at Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday in the parking lot off Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Yellow tape connected a pickup truck, an SUV and a police vehicle in the northbound lanes of Roselle Road near Wise Road in Schaumburg, as investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

  • Investigators worked the scene of a shooting Monday at Roselle and Wise roads in Schaumburg.

    Mark Black | Staff Photographer

 
Sara Hooker
 
 

One person was shot and seriously injured in a Walgreens parking lot in Schaumburg Monday evening, Schaumburg police said, and the shooter is not in custody.

Several people witnessed the shooting, which happened about 5:20 p.m. in the parking lot on the 1100 block of South Roselle Road, Schaumburg Sgt. Christy Lindhurst said.

The victim, a man, was hit in the chest area and taken to Lutheran General Hospital in serious condition, she said.

Police do not have anyone in custody at this time.

Northbound Roselle Road was blocked off north of Wise Road, as yellow tape connected a pickup truck, an SUV and a police car in a square over three lanes.

Customers continued to go in and out of stores in the area.

