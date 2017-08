Master gardeners at Gurnee library Tuesday

Master gardeners from the University of Illinois will be at the Warren-Newport Public Library Tuesday evening to offer advice for aspiring green thumbs.

According to the library, attendees are encouraged to bring a sample of their plants, weeds or insects in plastic bags or containers to discuss them with the experts.

The event takes place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, in lobby of the library, 224 N. O'Plaine Road in Gurnee. Registration is not required.