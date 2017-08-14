Breaking News Bar
 
Lake in the Hills teacher charged in more molestation cases

A Lake in the Hills substitute teacher previously charged with sexually abusing a child while working in Community Unit District 300 now faces additional charges that allege a total of four victims, Kane County officials said.

The Kane County state's attorney's office said Carlos A. Bedoya, 62, of the 100 block of Acorn Lane, could face life in prison if convicted of all of the charges against him. They are 21 counts of predatory criminal sexual assault, one count indecent solicitation of a child, and 14 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse of a child.

The abuse took place between August 2015 and June 2017 with four victims, all under the age of 13, officials said.

His bail has been increased to $3 million, with $300,000 needed to post bond. He remains in the Kane County jail. Bedoya is prohibited from contact with any minors and must resign from all teaching and coaching positions.

He's expected in court again at 9 a.m. Aug. 31.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information should call the Kane County Child Advocacy Center at (630) 208-5160.

