posted: 8/14/2017 6:00 AM

'Everything Schaumburg' debuts as new Facebook community hub

  Our new 'Everything Schaumburg' Facebook page aims to be an interactive place for residents to share and help each other.

    Our new 'Everything Schaumburg' Facebook page aims to be an interactive place for residents to share and help each other.
    Patrick Kunzer

 
Daily Herald report

The Daily Herald has launched a new community Facebook Group page called "Everything Schaumburg." It is aimed at becoming an interactive hub for news, information and conversation in town.

Residents of Schaumburg and nearby towns are encouraged to join the page and discuss schools, shopping, events, sports, news and everything else local to Schaumburg. Post your photos from events, talk to your neighbors, ask for help, share a tip, answer trivia questions, meet new people and generally just enjoy!

Visit "Everything Schaumburg" here and request to become a member today!

