Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 8/14/2017 8:26 AM

Des Plaines Chamber gets $76,000 for Veterans Back to Work Bootcamp

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Arthur Rento Sr., a survivor of the D-Day 1944 Normandy landing and founder of Pontarelli Companies, was honored by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce.

    Arthur Rento Sr., a survivor of the D-Day 1944 Normandy landing and founder of Pontarelli Companies, was honored by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce.
    Courtesy of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce

  • From left, Andrea Biwer, executive director of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce; Corey Wise, general manger, Rivers Casino; Marne Deithorn, director of Human Resources, Rivers Casino; Rebecca Banks, senior HR representative, Rivers Casino; Will Brown, financial adviser, Edward Jones, 2018 Des Plaines Chamber president elect; Nick Czerniak, Marine veteran and bootcamp applicant; Evan Franck, Marine veteran and bootcamp applicant.

    From left, Andrea Biwer, executive director of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce; Corey Wise, general manger, Rivers Casino; Marne Deithorn, director of Human Resources, Rivers Casino; Rebecca Banks, senior HR representative, Rivers Casino; Will Brown, financial adviser, Edward Jones, 2018 Des Plaines Chamber president elect; Nick Czerniak, Marine veteran and bootcamp applicant; Evan Franck, Marine veteran and bootcamp applicant.
    Courtesy of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce

 
Daily Herald report

More than 200 guests attended a Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce ceremony to honor longtime member Arthur Rento Sr., a survivor of the 1944 D-Day Normandy landing and founder of Pontarelli Companies, and to mark the launch of a Veterans Back to Work Bootcamp, designed to help prepare veterans to use their military skills to integrate into the civilian workforce.

Rivers Casino presented a check for more than $65,000, and Jewel-Osco donated more than $11,0000 check to help support the program. The Business After Hours event took place Aug. 8 at the Tap House in Des Plaines.

The eight-week boot camp begins this fall and will provide military veterans with the tools to succeed and seamlessly transition into the job force. Twenty veterans will be selected and will receive an $8,000 career-enhancing package. To apply, fill out a short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VETERANSBOOTCAMP. The deadline to Aug. 18. For more information, visit dpchamber.com.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account