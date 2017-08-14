Des Plaines Chamber gets $76,000 for Veterans Back to Work Bootcamp

From left, Andrea Biwer, executive director of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce; Corey Wise, general manger, Rivers Casino; Marne Deithorn, director of Human Resources, Rivers Casino; Rebecca Banks, senior HR representative, Rivers Casino; Will Brown, financial adviser, Edward Jones, 2018 Des Plaines Chamber president elect; Nick Czerniak, Marine veteran and bootcamp applicant; Evan Franck, Marine veteran and bootcamp applicant. Courtesy of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce

Arthur Rento Sr., a survivor of the D-Day 1944 Normandy landing and founder of Pontarelli Companies, was honored by the Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce. Courtesy of Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce

More than 200 guests attended a Des Plaines Chamber of Commerce ceremony to honor longtime member Arthur Rento Sr., a survivor of the 1944 D-Day Normandy landing and founder of Pontarelli Companies, and to mark the launch of a Veterans Back to Work Bootcamp, designed to help prepare veterans to use their military skills to integrate into the civilian workforce.

Rivers Casino presented a check for more than $65,000, and Jewel-Osco donated more than $11,0000 check to help support the program. The Business After Hours event took place Aug. 8 at the Tap House in Des Plaines.

The eight-week boot camp begins this fall and will provide military veterans with the tools to succeed and seamlessly transition into the job force. Twenty veterans will be selected and will receive an $8,000 career-enhancing package. To apply, fill out a short survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/VETERANSBOOTCAMP. The deadline to Aug. 18. For more information, visit dpchamber.com.