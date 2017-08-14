Authorities identify Algonquin women killed in crash

The two Algonquin women killed Sunday in a three-vehicle crash have been identified as 58-year-old Elizabeth A. Jay and 78-year-old Louise J. Schreiner.

Jay was driving eastbound on Route 62 in Algonquin about 3:12 p.m. when her vehicle crossed the centerline and struck two oncoming vehicles, one of which was being driven by Schreiner, McHenry County Coroner Anne Majewski said.

Jay was taken to Centegra Hospital-Huntley, where she died at 3:48 p.m. from blunt trauma to the chest, according to an autopsy conducted Monday. Schreiner, whose car was hit head-on, suffered blunt trauma to the head, neck and chest, Majewski said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of a third vehicle was taken to the hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Algonquin Deputy Police Chief Ryan Markham said.

Algonquin police are still investigating the cause of the crash, which occurred just west of Sandbloom Road. Witnesses told police they saw Jay's vehicle suddenly swerve to the right and strike a curb before veering to the left and accelerating quickly into oncoming traffic, Markham said.

"It sounds like there was some very sudden erratic driving on the part of the one driver," he said. "She drove head-on into westbound traffic at a very high rate of speed."

Authorities do not believe drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash, Markham said. Police are considering other factors, such as a medical issue, distracted driving or a mechanical failure.