Three detained, released after shots fired in Elmhurst

Elmhurst police say three people were taken into custody but later released following a report of shots fired in the city early Sunday morning, according to a posting on the department's Facebook page.

Shots were reported at 2:10 a.m. Sunday in the 800 Block of North Indiana Street, the post states.

Responding police officers took three suspects into custody following a brief foot chase, police said, but the three were later released. Formal charges are pending as police continue to investigate.

No one was injured and officers recovered a gun from the area, police said.