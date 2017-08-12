Autopsy set for suspicious death in Elgin; police need tips

Elgin police are asking for leads in the suspicious death of a 36-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Police and paramedics were called to assist a man found bleeding in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Jansen Farm Drive at about 2 a.m. The location is near an industrial area by Randall and Big Timber roads.

He was rushed to Advocate Sherman Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

The man's name will be released after his family has been notified. An autopsy will be conducted by the Kane County coroner.

Detectives with Elgin's Major Investigations Division are asking individuals with information to call the department's anonymous crime tip line at (847) 695-4195 or to text 847-411 and include ELGINPD at the start of the message.