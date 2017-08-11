Man killed in Des Plaines motorcycle crash

Breaking News Bar
 
A 40-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Friday afternoon in the 2300 block of South Mount Prospect Road.

Des Plaines Police reported that officers discovered the man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, lying partially on the curb and in the roadway with traumatic head and facial injuries.

Officers had responded to a report of an accident in the northbound lanes shortly after 4 p.m.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police said a witness told officers he was traveling behind the victim just prior to the crash when he saw dust blown up in the air, the motorcycle on the ground and the victim on the curb and roadway.

The witness immediately called 911.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, and it is unknown at this time if the driver was impaired. Police said there was no evidence at the scene to indicate any impairment.

The victim was transported to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office at a medical examiner's investigator's request.

