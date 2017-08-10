New neighborhood park open in Elgin's east side

Residents who live off Chicago Street on Elgin's east side say they are very happy to have a new neighborhood park with a playground and, soon, a water splash pad.

"This is my first time here, but my wife has been here with the kids before," said Fernando Rodriguez, who on Thursday took his 3-year-old daughter, Camila, to Woodview Park, 1080 E. Chicago St., adjacent to the Eastside Recreation Center.

His apartment complex has a small playground, Rodriguez said, "but this is much nicer. ... I'm glad they did this."

Miriam Salgado, who has four kids ages 6 months to 12 years old, said there is no play area in her apartment complex north of the park. It's wonderful to be able to walk to a park in five minutes, she said.

"I really like it, even if it's small. We go to Lords Park, but it's very far," Salgado said.

Construction of Woodview Park was finished about two weeks ago, and the water splash pad will be working in time for an Aug. 19 ribbon-cutting ceremony, possibly a few days earlier, Parks and Recreation Director Randy Reopelle said. "It's great that the residents love it and are embracing it," he said.

The park cost an estimated $268,000. It was funded by federal Community Development Block Grant money that also paid for improvements at three other Elgin parks -- Trillium Park, Grolich Park and Wing Street Park, Reopelle said.

Reopelle said he's been frustrated with the slow progress of the work at all four parks by contractor Elanar Construction of Chicago, which midcourse changed subcontractors for plumbing and masonry. The target date for completion of Woodview Park was July 1, he said.

"(Elanar) blames his subcontractors, but he's supposed to be responsible," Reopelle said.

Elanar owner Ross Burns didn't return a request for comment.

The Woodview Park splash pad delay also was due to logistics about whether to connect the water flow to the recreation center or the outside irrigation system, Reopelle said. Officials chose the latter, he said.

The park ribbon-cutting ceremony is during an open house, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Eastside Recreation Center, 1080 E. Chicago St. The center is offering free admission to its fitness facility all day. Lunch will be provided after the noon ceremony, and there will be raffle prizes including a drawing for a bicycle at 1 p.m.