Major Metra delays after pedestrian hit by freight train near Barrington

Metra trains have resumed service on the Union Pacific Northwest Line after a pedestrian was hit by a CN freight train near Barrington in the early morning, Metra officials said.

Metra has announced that all trains on the Union Pacific Northwest Line will be extensively delayed.

People are urged to check metrarail.com for details.

U.S. Route 14 is closed between Route 59 and Lake Zurich Road due to the stopped freight train, officials are reporting.