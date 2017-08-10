Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 8/10/2017 6:42 PM

Bar employee indicted in brawl involving Haley Reinhart

  Adam Sobanski

    Adam Sobanski

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Prosecutors on Thursday announced an indictment against a Palatine man who they accuse of choking a patron during a brawl last month at Lamplighter Inn Tavern & Grille in Palatine.

Adam Sobanski, 32, faces two counts of aggravated battery, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

After a bouncer argued with 30-year-old Alan Chislof -- who was at the bar with his girlfriend and a group of friends that included pop singer and Wheeling native Haley Reinhart -- prosecutors say Sobanski rushed the man and put him in a headlock.

A TMZ.com video shows Chislof being restrained by several men. It also shows Sobanski, in a purple shirt, with his hand at Chislof's throat.

Reinhart, 26, was charged with misdemeanor battery.

