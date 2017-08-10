Breaking News Bar
 
Elgin man accused of five ecstasy deals with undercover police

  • Brandon S. Ledbetter is accused of selling ecstasy to undercover police in February and March.

Harry Hitzeman
 
 

A 25-year-old Elgin man was charged this week with orchestrating five ecstasy deals with undercover police earlier this year.

Brandon S. Ledbetter, of the 600 block of Orange Street, was arrested by Elgin police Sunday and later charged with manufacture/delivery of five to 15 grams of ecstasy, three counts of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, and delivery of a look-alike substance within 1,000 feet of a school, according to police and Kane County court records.

An Elgin police report stated an undercover officer paid $200 for 1.6 grams of what Ledbetter said was ecstasy Feb. 20 in the parking lot of a hotel on the 400 block of Airport Road.

The drugs tested negative for the presence of MDMA, which is a scientific abbreviation for ecstasy, the report said, but selling look-a-like substances also is a felony, and the deal was within 1,000 feet of St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 525 Church St.

Ledbetter was paid $200 by an undercover officer for 1.5 grams of ecstasy Feb. 24 outside his residence, police said, and on March 4 had a female friend bring 3 grams to an undercover officer for $400.

Two more deals for $400 and $500 worth of drugs were completed March 14 and 28 in Ledbetter's driveway, police said.

The drug sales were video recorded and the drugs bought in the last four deals tested positive for MDMA, the report said.

Ledbetter was being held on $100,000 bail and is due in court Friday.

