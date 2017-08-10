Augustfest is back in Des Plaines through Sunday

Augustfest returned Thursday to St. Zachary Parish, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines.
The festival, which runs through Sunday, is one of the bigger church-based festivals in the suburbs, featuring big name festival bands, a carnival, casino, bingo, family games and food.
The headlining bands are Infinity on Friday, 7th heaven Saturday and the Meteors Sunday.
Festival hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit augustfest.net, or call (847) 956-7020.