updated: 8/10/2017 10:30 PM

Augustfest is back in Des Plaines through Sunday

  • Opening night of St. Zachary Parish AugustFest was held at the Des Plaines church Thursday night. The fest continues Friday from 6 p.m. to midnight, Saturday 1 p.m. to midnight, and Sunday 1 to 9 p.m. Here, Nicole Tzokov, 3, of Rosemont rides a fish-themed carnival ride.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

  • A little rain did not prevent the rides such as the "Tornado" from running on Thursday.

    Patrick Kunzer | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Augustfest returned Thursday to St. Zachary Parish, 567 W. Algonquin Road, Des Plaines.

The festival, which runs through Sunday, is one of the bigger church-based festivals in the suburbs, featuring big name festival bands, a carnival, casino, bingo, family games and food.

The headlining bands are Infinity on Friday, 7th heaven Saturday and the Meteors Sunday.

Festival hours are 6 p.m. to midnight Friday, 1 p.m. to midnight Saturday and 1 to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit augustfest.net, or call (847) 956-7020.

