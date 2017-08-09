Waukegan man gets 50 years for killing girlfriend in front of her daughter

Calling the act a "senseless execution," a Lake County judge on Wednesday sentenced a 25-year-old Waukegan man to 50 years in prison for gunning down his girlfriend in front of her 9-year-old daughter.

Roberto C. Romero, of the 400 block of South Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, must serve out the entire term of the sentence with no chance of early parole, officials said.

"In front of a 9-year-old girl, you gunned down her mother, shooting her in the head," Lake County Judge Daniel Shanes said during the sentencing hearing. "No one should be forced to witness this type of thing. Most specifically, the child of this mother."

Romero's 50-year-prison sentence comes after he pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder for fatally shooting his live-in girlfriend, Elpidia Munoz-Garcia, 33, on Jan. 2, 2015, at the Taco Bueno Bar in Waukegan.

Romero's parents also witnessed the early morning shooting, police said.

Authorities said Munoz-Garcia asked Romero's parents to meet her at the tavern so she could give them a gun that belonged to her boyfriend.

During the exchange, authorities said, Romero seized the weapon and shot Munoz-Garcia multiple times. She was pronounced dead at a Waukegan hospital.

Romero left the bar, but later returned and was arrested. He admitted to the shooting during questioning, police said.

Two additional counts of first-degree murder were dismissed in exchange for the guilty plea. Lake County prosecutors also dropped a gun enhancement penalty that could have put Romero behind bars for life.

Defense attorney Jed Stone argued for a 30-year prison sentence, claiming Romero has a history of mental illness.

Stone said Romero believed Munoz-Garcia and her daughter were in the bar to "put a spell on him," adding he felt she was the "Angel of Death."

"It's clear there was mental illness in this case," Stone said.

Romero also asked Shanes for a lower prison sentence in order to have a second chance at life.

"I want to give an apology to the family for what happened," Romero said, adding that he makes "no excuses for what I did."