Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 8/9/2017 6:47 AM

Thousands of chickens on suburban farm? Plan has neighbors upset

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Hundreds of chickens legally roam unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 on North Barrington's border. Some residents oppose a plan to create a large-scale poultry farm with the potential of housing thousands of chickens for egg production.

      Hundreds of chickens legally roam unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 on North Barrington's border. Some residents oppose a plan to create a large-scale poultry farm with the potential of housing thousands of chickens for egg production.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • This is one of three barns for a planned poultry farm on unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 near North Barrington's border. There is a plan to create a large-scale operation with thousands of chickens there for egg production.

      This is one of three barns for a planned poultry farm on unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 near North Barrington's border. There is a plan to create a large-scale operation with thousands of chickens there for egg production.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Kevin Johnson, foreground, who lives in unincorporated Lake County near North Barrington's border, opposes a plan for a large-scale poultry farm near his home. He was accomplained by his son, K.O., when he voiced concern to the North Barrington village board.

      Kevin Johnson, foreground, who lives in unincorporated Lake County near North Barrington's border, opposes a plan for a large-scale poultry farm near his home. He was accomplained by his son, K.O., when he voiced concern to the North Barrington village board.
    Bob Susnjara | Staff Photographer

  • Crews have been working on barns to accommodate a large-scale poultry farm for thousands of chickens at the southwest corner of Route 59 and Scott Road near North Barrington.

      Crews have been working on barns to accommodate a large-scale poultry farm for thousands of chickens at the southwest corner of Route 59 and Scott Road near North Barrington.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • This is one of three barns for a proposed poultry farm on unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 near North Barrington's border. There is a plan to create a large-scale operation with thousands of chickens there for egg production.

      This is one of three barns for a proposed poultry farm on unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 near North Barrington's border. There is a plan to create a large-scale operation with thousands of chickens there for egg production.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Hundreds of chickens legally roam unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 on North Barrington's border. Some residents oppose a plan to create a large-scale poultry farm for thousands of chickens there for egg production.

      Hundreds of chickens legally roam unincorporated property at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59 on North Barrington's border. Some residents oppose a plan to create a large-scale poultry farm for thousands of chickens there for egg production.
    Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer

  • Possible poultry farm site

    Graphic: Possible poultry farm site (click image to open)

 
Bob Susnjara
 
 

The movement to grow backyard chickens has caused controversy in many suburbs, so it should be no surprise that a proposal to house thousands of them just outside North Barrington's village limits is drawing resistance from the birds' prospective neighbors.

If approved, a plan calls for the cluckers to be used for egg production on a large-scale poultry farm at the southwest corner of Scott Road and Route 59. The site is a little more than 5 acres and has an agricultural zoning classification, which may make it hard to derail the plan.

Eric Waggoner, director of the Lake County planning, building and development department, said a couple hundred chickens already are living on the unincorporated property, on the edge of North Barrington and a mile north of Barrington.

Waggoner said the agricultural zoning means the chickens comply with Lake County regulations. He said the number of birds is expected to gradually and significantly grow if the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and state agriculture department approve permits for the poultry farm.

"At some point, they could potentially have thousands of chickens on their property," Waggoner said.

Anoosh Varda, who owns the land with his wife, said an outside company would operate the farm strictly for egg production. While some residents living near the site have publicly voiced opposition, Varda said he believes they'll like the end result after three barns are completed.

"We're in compliance with Lake County and we're doing our best with construction," Varda said. "Once we're finished, everything will look much nicer than the neighbors are expecting. But we still have a few more months to go."

The opponents approached the North Barrington village board at a recent meeting and the elected officials passed a resolution to cooperate in the chicken fight. North Barrington officials said they agreed to join in because the land is within 1½ miles of the village, but it's unclear what they could do.

Odor, noise and environmental concerns were raised by the opponents about the few hundred chickens on the land now and the thousands more that might soon arrive.

Kevin Johnson, who lives in unincorporated Lake County on North Barrington's border, said he first noticed the chickens a few months ago. He contends the animals don't belong in a residential area and the situation would worsen in a large-scale chicken farm.

"The odor is terrible, depending upon the wind and the weather," Johnson said.

Another opponent living on North Barrington's border, Gerald Celano, also complained about chicken odor and the proposal for thousands of the animals at the site. He said he has five horses but contends they don't cause a stench in the neighborhood.

"This is, if nothing else, a nuisance," Celano said.

Waggoner said state law opens the door to the proposed chicken operation. He said sites greater than 5 acres in unincorporated areas are exempt from local zoning and building codes if used for verified agricultural purposes.

Building permits were issued by the county for an approximately 12,000-square-foot pole barn and two smaller structures for the intended egg production, Waggoner said.

He said the buildings under construction meet setback regulations and grading requirements.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account