Body found in water at Lake in the Hills park

Lake in the Hills police are investigating a body found in the water Tuesday at Larsen Park, according a news release.

Police were called at 10:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Pyott Road, where a witness reported seeing a body in the water, according to the release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the McHenry County coroner's office. The person's identity will not be released until the family has been notified, police said.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department and the McHenry County coroner are investigating the death but do not believe there is a public threat, according to the news release.

