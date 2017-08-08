Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 8/8/2017 5:36 PM

Body found in water at Lake in the Hills park

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

Lake in the Hills police are investigating a body found in the water Tuesday at Larsen Park, according a news release.

Police were called at 10:36 a.m. to the 100 block of Pyott Road, where a witness reported seeing a body in the water, according to the release from the Lake in the Hills Police Department.

An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning at the McHenry County coroner's office. The person's identity will not be released until the family has been notified, police said.

The Lake in the Hills Police Department, Algonquin-Lake in the Hills Fire Department and the McHenry County coroner are investigating the death but do not believe there is a public threat, according to the news release.

Katiesmithdh@gmail.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account