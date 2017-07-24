Rauner: Talk of discrimination against CPS "hurtful" and untrue

Republican Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner told the Daily Herald editorial board today he is ready to call the legislature back into sesion to deal with school funding. Daily Herald File Photo

Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner said Monday that accusations that he cares less about predominantly minority students in Chicago Public Schools are "hurtful" and that he "cares deeply about every child in the city of Chicago."

But Rauner told the Daily Herald editorial board that removing a provision of a controversial school funding bill that would direct $215 million to Chicago for pension payments for teachers is vital to fairness for students in the rest of the state.

By doing so, he says school districts in the suburbs would gain crucial funding -- his office estimates that Round Lake Community School District 116 would gain $1.8 million next year with his planned amendatory veto, and Waukegan District 95 would gain $4.3 million under the measure.

Lawmakers passed an Illinois budget for the first time in two years earlier this month. But the measure features a provision that prevents schools from getting state dollars unless Rauner signs a new "evidence-based" funding formula into law.

Rauner calls the legislation, which passed the legislature in May but hasn't yet been sent to his desk, a bailout for Chicago Public Schools underfunded pensions. Democrats who support the measure balk at that description, noting the state offsets the costs of pensions for suburban and downstate teachers, putting Chicago at a disadvantage.

But Rauner says he'd rather deal with the Chicago school pension issue seprately.

"Chicago needs to have things done differently, but that should not be conflated, confused with money (spent) in the classroom," he said.

The governor has a 10:30 a.m. news conference scheduled for this morning. He says he plans to call the General Assembly back to Springfield in the coming days if the school funding bill isn't sent to his desk today. He says the debate over school funding must be over by July 31 to allow schools to open on time this fall.