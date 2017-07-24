Public hearing resumes Tuesday on Barrington townhouse plan

Barrington's advisory plan commission will resume a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal for a 65-unit townhouse development at the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

The session on the M/I Homes plan is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 200 S. Hough St.

If built, the multifamily development would sit between Motor Werks auto dealership and the Barrington Middle School-Prairie Campus.

Several residents, mostly from the Park Barrington subdivision, have expressed concern about the M/I proposal since the public hearing opened June 13. Tuesday's session will be the third meeting regarding the M/I proposal.