updated: 7/24/2017 10:41 AM

Public hearing resumes Tuesday on Barrington townhouse plan

Daily Herald report

Barrington's advisory plan commission will resume a public hearing Tuesday on a proposal for a 65-unit townhouse development at the northeast corner of Dundee Road and Grove Avenue.

The session on the M/I Homes plan is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 200 S. Hough St.

If built, the multifamily development would sit between Motor Werks auto dealership and the Barrington Middle School-Prairie Campus.

Several residents, mostly from the Park Barrington subdivision, have expressed concern about the M/I proposal since the public hearing opened June 13. Tuesday's session will be the third meeting regarding the M/I proposal.

