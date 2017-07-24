Police seek suspect in Waukegan woman's murder

Lake County authorities are searching for a 48-year-old Waukegan man wanted in connection with a June slaying in which another person initially was charged, but later released after police uncovered new evidence.

Farid S. Rakin faces charges of first-degree murder and aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the June 5 shooting of 24-year-old Ciera Q. Davis outside a house party in Waukegan.

A judge has issued a $3 million arrest warrant for Rakin, who police consider armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should immediately call 911, Waukegan police said Monday.

A day after the shooting, authorities arrested Nicole M. Maise, 27, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on a first-degree murder charge. However, the charge was dropped and Maise was released from custody June 14 after "new information in connection to this homicide" was discovered, police said Monday.

Detectives from the Waukegan Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division have been working with the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force to locate Rakin, who has used the aliases Jarrod Davis and Prody Davis in the past, police said.

Anyone knowing his whereabouts is asked to call the police department's Tip Line at (847) 360-9001. Information leading to the arrest may be eligible for a cash reward from Lake County Crime Stoppers. Their confidential tip line is (847) 662-2222

Police also hope to hear from several witnesses who have not come forward to speak with detectives about the shooting.