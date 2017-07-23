Breaking News Bar
 
Suspect in Lake Villa-area stabbing captured

  • Joshua W. Marksberry, 31, is charged with stabbing his roommate at their home near Lake Villa

A Lake County man is in custody on $3 million bail facing charges he stabbed his roommate several times in the head, neck, face and arms during an argument earlier this month in their Lake Villa-area home.

Joshua W. Marksberry, 31, of the 36600 block of North James Drive, is charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery stemming from the July 13 stabbing that left the 38-year-old victim hospitalized with serious injuries, authorities said.

Lake County Sheriff's police said Marksberry fled the residence before deputies arrived at 8:40 p.m. that night in response to the stabbing.

He remained a fugitive until Friday, when the sheriff's Warrants Team and U.S. Marshals Service -- Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force captured him in Wadsworth. Authorities said Marksberry had been staying with different friends while on the lam in order to elude arrest.

Marksberry remained behind bars in the Lake County jail Sunday on $3 million bail. If found guilty of attempted murder, he would face a mandatory prison sentence of six to 30 years.

He is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 8.

