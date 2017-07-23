Storm cleanup continues in Schaumburg

Residents of the Northwest suburbs continued cleaning up Sunday from powerful storms that blew off rooftops, knocked down trees and cut off power for thousands Friday afternoon.

Schaumburg resident David Nicholson likened the hail that poured down on his home Friday to people dumping coolers of ice cubes on top of his roof.

"I'd never seen so much hail come down at one time," he said while working to remove a tree that toppled during the storm. "Just devastation all over."

Along with heavy rain and hail, the storm brought winds topping 70 mph and in some areas a suspected microburst. About 90,000 ComEd customers were without electricity Friday, but power was restored for nearly all of them as of Sunday afternoon.

Another line of strong storms pushed through the area Sunday, causing another 36,000 ComEd customers to lose service. Power outages were scattered throughout the suburbs, and crews were working throughout the evening to assess and repair the damage, company representatives said.

Some local roads also closed due to flooding from the heavy downpour, according to a Schaumburg Facebook post.

The forecast for the remainder of the week looks more promising, with forecasters predicting dry weather through Wednesday before a 60 percent of storms Thursday then clear skies over the weekend.