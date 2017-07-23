Breaking News Bar
 
Parade highlights last day of Alpine Fest

  • Jaxson Zimmerman, 4, of Wauconda sprays water at spectators as he rides the A-Express Towing float Sunday during Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade.

  • Lee Bialek of ReMax of Lake Zurich cools off with a drink of water as he stands in front of the company float Sunday during Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade along Route 22. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade that culminates the festival.

  • Ana Ramirez of Mundelein holds her two-year-old nephew, Joel Zepeda, while her daughter, Bella, 5, watches the Lake Zurich High School Marching Band perform Sunday during the Alpine Fest parade along Route 22 in downtown Lake Zurich.

  • Tom Bessert of the Tabala Air Squadron waits for the start of Lake Zurich's Alpine Fest parade Sunday along Route 22 in downtown Lake Zurich. More than 50 entries participated in the 75th annual parade.

by Gilbert R. Boucher II
Area flooding and hot weather did not deter crowds from gathering along the streets of Lake Zurich on Sunday for the 75th annual Alpine Fest parade.

More than 50 entries participated in the parade, which culminates the three-day festival sponsored by the Lake Zurich Lions Club.

"This is a great parade with a lot of local businesses, community organizations and local bands supporting us," said Bill Zborowski, Alpine Fest parade chairman. "A lot of fun and people get very excited. The Alpine parade is usually booked as the largest parade in Lake County."

This year's Parade Grand Marshal was Will Nightingale, a World War II veteran and a 42-year member of the Lake Zurich Lions Club.

Along with carnival rides, games and food at Lion Fred Blau Park, the fest concluded with performances by Hi Infidelity, the Semple Band and Dave DiNaso Traveling Reptiles.

