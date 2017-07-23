Parade highlights last day of Alpine Fest

hello

Area flooding and hot weather did not deter crowds from gathering along the streets of Lake Zurich on Sunday for the 75th annual Alpine Fest parade.

More than 50 entries participated in the parade, which culminates the three-day festival sponsored by the Lake Zurich Lions Club.

"This is a great parade with a lot of local businesses, community organizations and local bands supporting us," said Bill Zborowski, Alpine Fest parade chairman. "A lot of fun and people get very excited. The Alpine parade is usually booked as the largest parade in Lake County."

This year's Parade Grand Marshal was Will Nightingale, a World War II veteran and a 42-year member of the Lake Zurich Lions Club.

Along with carnival rides, games and food at Lion Fred Blau Park, the fest concluded with performances by Hi Infidelity, the Semple Band and Dave DiNaso Traveling Reptiles.