updated: 7/23/2017 9:08 PM

Oakton's Des Plaines campus to open Monday

Daily Herald report

Oakton Community College will resume all classes and activities Monday at its Des Plaines campus, which has been closed for 11 days due to flooding.

Students, visitors and employees can access the college, 1600 E. Golf Road, at the Circle Drive entrance by approaching Central Road from the east, according to a news release. Parts of Golf and Central roads remain closed, but Oakton police will control the Central and East River roads intersection.

Oakton officials are encouraging students to allow for extra travel time. Pace buses are expected to detour around campus, which could affect people who rely on public transportation to get to and from the college.

The Des Plaines campus has been closed since July 13 because of road closures and slowly receding floodwater, officials said.

