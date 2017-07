Sacred Heart Germanfest in Lombard turns 50

Sacred Heart Church Germanfest in Lombard began Thursday and ends Sunday in the church parking lot at 114 S. Elizabeth St.

The festival features German food, entertainment, a carnival, bingo, bags tournament and other activities.

Admission is free.

The event originated as a parish family picnic that attracted about 50 people. It since has grown steadily and organizers say about 7,000 people are expected to attend this year.

More information is at www.sacredheartlombard.org.