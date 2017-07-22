Removing trees, restoring power, fighting water after latest storm

ComEd spokesman John Schoen said that about 17,000 customers Saturday morning were still without power, including about 12,800 in ComEd's region that includes Elgin, Itasca and Rockford.

Schoen said ComEd crews had restored power for about 75,000 customers since the storms passed through the area Friday night.

"We've got about 450 crews out right now trying to get things up as quickly as possible," Schoen said. "The storm had a lot of lightning and a lot of wind. We definitely had lighting striking our equipment."

A presumed lighting strike caused fire at a home on the 29W200 block of Andermann Drive in the unincorporated part of Will County that falls under the protection of the Naperville Fire Department.

A resident reported the fire at 9:53 p.m. Friday and when emergency crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the roof of the two-story home, which was later declared uninhabitable, the fire department said.

The fire was determined to be storm related; no one was injured.

Jeff Maki, a contractor with H&H Electric Co., said he'd been out all night driving around the suburbs fixing electrical problems caused by the storm.

"I haven't seen one like this in a while," Maki said as he worked on a streetlight that had been knocked down by the storm at the corner of Irving Park Road and Walnut Street in Itasca. The power was still out in the area, especially bothersome for Maki because it meant the nearby Starbucks at 102 E. Irving Park Road was closed and he could've used the caffeine.

"This is like my 16th hour out," Maki said. "I've been from Fox Lake to Naperville and back twice."

Marie Santoro was in Itasca when the storm tore through Friday night.

"It felt like a microburst," Santoro said. "It just came that quick."

The storm knocked down trees all around Itasca, including several large trees at Usher park near the intersection of Irving Park and Bloomingdale roads.

Santoro's son Anthony Santoro is the owner of Three Guys Pizza and the family and their employees were scrambling to set up their outdoor 25th anniversary celebration party Saturday morning. She said she didn't understand how the same storm that knocked over huge trees could have spared their outdoor decorations, including hanging plants and a huge tent.

In Elgin, flooding closed Wing Park on the city's near west side and city crews received more than 350 calls for service as a result of the storm.

City officials estimated 5,000 customers were without power as of Saturday. ComEd set up a caravan in front of the Elgin Police Department, including a "cooling bus" and water for people needing to get out of the heat.

National Weather Service data indicated it rained more than 2 inches in the Elgin area Friday and Saturday, while it rained a half-inch to an inch in much of DuPage County.

"With the additional rain the past couple of days, the Fox River is expected to rise," Elgin officials said in a storm update issued Saturday. "Utility crews have also been working diligently throughout the city's storm response," to address issues related to standing water and flooding.

Water levels jumped about a foot to 18.4 feet on the Des Plaines River in Des Plaines, still a foot below the earlier peak, and rose to a new high just over 13 feet on the Fox River in Algonquin, National Weather Service surveys showed. The water in both rivers was projected to be at or near its peak as of 1 p.m. Saturday.

Rising water levels along the Fox River in Kane County prompted St. Charles officials to close the Illinois Street bridge and the Indiana Street pedestrian bridge. Traffic will be rerouted; the bridges likely will reopen next week after water levels drop.

"Our Public Works Department has been monitoring the rising level of the Fox River all week," said St. Charles City Administrator Mark Koenen. "After the overnight storms, conditions called for closing these two structures for the safety of drivers and pedestrians. We continue to monitor the situation and will reopen the structures as soon as conditions safely allow it."

High water levels also resulted in the closing of North Aurora Riverfront Park, located behind Village Hall, and the Fox River Trail East branch between the North Aurora dam and State Street.