updated: 7/22/2017 6:34 PM

Alpine Fest in full swing in Lake Zurich

  • Explorers from the Antioch and Wauconda fire departments master the fire hose during the water fights at Lake Zurich's Alpine Festival on Saturday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Jack Logan of the Lake Zurich Fire Department Explorers helps Brooklyn Strauss, 4, of Hawthorn Woods with the fire hose before the water fights at Lake Zurich's Alpine Festival on Saturday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Madisyn Boekholder, 15, of Hendersonville, Tenn., right, rides the Black Widow with Kira Clouse, 17, of Lake Zurich at Lake Zurich's Alpine Festival on Saturday.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

Water fights, music and more highlighted events Saturday at Alpine Fest in Lake Zurich.

Bands included rock/pop band 7th heaven, Chicago-based cover band Friction, and Led Zeppelin tribute band Kashmir. The festival also included carnival rides, games, a variety of food, a beer garden and more.

Alpine Fest, hosted by the Lake Zurich Lions Club, continues through Sunday in Lion Fred Blau Park, 81 E. Main St.

The festival began in the summer of 1942 and was held partly in celebration of Allied victories in World War II. In recent years, the event has drawn more than 10,000 people per day.

Sunday's Alpine Fest highlight is the parade, which will step off at 11:30 a.m. Participants will begin lining up at 9:30 a.m. at Paulus Park. The parade route runs southeast on Whitney Road to Route 22, east to Main Street, north then east to Church Street and then northeast.

Musical entertainment includes performances by Semple Band, featuring Keith Semple, a top-20 finalist of "The Voice," and classic rock band Hi Infidelity.

For information, visit www.lzlions.com.

