Images: Damage in the Wake of Friday Storms

See damage from Friday storms that moved through the suburbs of Chicago. Impacted towns included Elgin and Itasca.
Carol Janusek of Itasca waits for her son to arrive to assist in cleanup at their Center Street family home that experienced roof damage after a storm moved through the area on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees near Bryn Mawr Avenue at Elm Street in Itasca.
Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer
Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer
Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer
Colin O'Donnell | Staff Photographer
Storms rolled through Itasca Friday afternoon, leaving damaged trees along Walnut Street in Itasca.
Kay Long | Staff Photographer
A severe storm moved through Itasca on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Tree branches are down near the train station in Itasca after a severe storm moved through the area on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Rudy Castelan, employee at Tree Guys Pizzeria in Itasca, right, works with Itasca resident Joe Cedillo to move a limb off of Walnut Street after a severe storm moved through the area on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
High winds brought down many branches and damaged homes in Itasca Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bob Pfeifer uses a hand saw to remove branches that fell on the corner of his home near Willow and Division Streets in Itasca Friday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
High winds brought down many branches and damaged some homes, like this one on Willow Street in Itasca Friday evening.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Roof damage in Itasca after an intense storm moved through the area on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
A brief intense storm moved through Itasca on Friday causing many trees to come down.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Katsunori Okada works at removing a fallen tree branch in Itasca after a storm moved through the area on Friday.
Bev Horne | Staff Photographer
Limbs were knocked down as severe storms moved through Elgin, here at Edison Avenue and Larkin Avenue Friday afternoon.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Trees and large branches were down along the Milwaukee West Line tracks near Itasca during the Friday evening rush, July 21, 2017. Outbound trains on the line delayed more than an hour. Inbound service blocked for several hours while trees and large branches were removed from the tracks.
COURTESY OF METRA
COURTESY OF METRA