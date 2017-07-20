Palatine man charged with sexually abusing 2 teenage girls

hello

A Palatine man was ordered held on a total bail of $2.75 million Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted two 13-year-old girls.

Santiago Rosales, 54, is charged with criminal sexual assault, a class one felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the abuse occurred sometime between January and July at Rosales' home.

Rosales gave one of the girls a drink which made her feel lightheaded, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Caitlin Casey. She said Rosales was acquainted with the girls' families.

One of the girls told a younger relative, who later informed an adult, Casey said.

Rosales next appears in court on Aug. 10.