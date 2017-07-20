Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 7/20/2017 5:33 PM

Palatine man charged with sexually abusing 2 teenage girls

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

A Palatine man was ordered held on a total bail of $2.75 million Thursday on charges he sexually assaulted two 13-year-old girls.

Santiago Rosales, 54, is charged with criminal sexual assault, a class one felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

Prosecutors say the abuse occurred sometime between January and July at Rosales' home.

Rosales gave one of the girls a drink which made her feel lightheaded, said Cook County assistant state's attorney Caitlin Casey. She said Rosales was acquainted with the girls' families.

One of the girls told a younger relative, who later informed an adult, Casey said.

Rosales next appears in court on Aug. 10.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account