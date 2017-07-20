Nine families relaunching Wynstone as private golf club of future in North Barrington

Elimination of a men-only dining area and other changes represent what a new ownership group says is the private golf club of the future in North Barrington.

Nine families -- including philanthropists Vince and Patricia Foglia -- now control The Club at Wynstone, which is part of a gated subdivision north of Rand and Miller roads. The only private Jack Nicklaus-designed course in Illinois opened as Wynstone Golf Club in 1989.

At a celebration marking the new ownership group Wednesday, Wynstone Chairman Daniel Murphy said the renamed club will be a "friendly, inclusive, comfortable and respectful family-centered environment" for all members, their families and guests who golf, dine, swim or socialize there.

Murphy said the investors paid off about $6 million in debt as part of a deal with equity members that closed June 30. He said 70 new members have been added since the takeover.

Gone are the days when only a husband could be listed as a club member. One of the first moves by the The Club at Wynstone was to make both spouses members, Murphy said.

In addition, Wynstone's terrace grill near the golf course no longer is just for men. It's now open to all members and their families.

"It really changed the vibrancy of our club," Murphy said as he stood near Wynstone's putting green, "and it kind of takes us to the vision of the future that says if we're going to be family-focused, family-centered, we're going to stay relevant with what members need."

North Barrington's Wynstone isn't the only private club in the country that wants to grow or retain members by removing perceived stodginess after encountering financial problems.

Indianapolis' 95-year-old Broadmoor Country Club began to make changes after taking a significant loss in 2013. Child care service and lifting a ban on jeans in Broadmoor's clubhouse were a couple of moves made in an effort to appeal to golf's changing demographics.

Broadmoor general manager Matt Vaught said Wednesday that club culture must change with the times.

"Clubs that are not aware or simply don't adapt are doomed for failure," Vaught said. "You can make small changes like dress code and baby-sitting, but you must go further without alienating the older demographic to expect lasting results. This can be a delicate balance, but industry analytics show that the millennial golfer has much different needs and expectations than the previous generations."

Todd Froehle, a principal and vice president of operations for Arnold Palmer Golf Management, said he's seeing the private clubs become more inclusive. Palmer Golf Management was hired to oversee The Club at Wynstone's operations.

"What you see in today's world are junior tees, you see events and more family-focused couples activities that produce value for the whole family," Froehle said. "And then, when it comes to the inside of the clubhouse and the social atmosphere, again, it's designed to be more inclusive."

As part of what The Club at Wynstone calls a new business model, membership dues include the entire family. There are no initiation or special assessment fees, with membership capped at 250.

JoAnn Murphy, wife of The Club at Wynstone's chairman, said she's enjoying the more welcoming atmosphere.

"It's really open to the family," she said. "Everyone feels equal and they feel like they matter."