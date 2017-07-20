Inverness woman's lunar samples sell for $1.812 million

Inverness attorney Nancy Lee Carlson commissioned Sotheby's auction house to sell this bag used by astronaut Neil Armstrong to collect lunar samples when he became the first person to walk on the moon during his Apollo 11 mission. It sold for $1.812 million.w Courtesy of Sotheby's

An Inverness woman's Apollo 11 moon samples were purchased for $1.812 million by the highest bidder in a Sotheby's auction Wednesday.

Nancy Lee Carlson paid $995 during an online U.S. government auction two years ago for the dust collected in the bag by astronaut Neil Armstrong when he became the first person to walk on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission. She did not return messages seeking comment.

This afternoon's auction was timed to coincide with the anniversary date of when the lunar module Eagle landed on the moon July 20, 1969. Sotheby's called the "Flown Apollo 11 Contingency Lunar Sample Return Outer Decontamination Bag the highlight of the space exploration in-person, telephone and online bidding that was led at its New York branch.

"This bag, however, is much more than just an artifact of space exploration -- it is an artifact from humanity's greatest achievement and the only example of its kind that is available for private ownership when looking at it in the broader context of unique items that had never before been offered at public auction," Sotheby's stated.

Bidding started at $1.5 million before the final price landed at $1.5 million for the bag emblazoned with "Lunar Sample Return" in large block letters above a zipper.

Sotheby's did not immediately name the winning bidder. The samples were initially projected to fetch $2 million to $4 million.