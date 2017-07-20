Garbage pickup fee considered in East Dundee

hello

East Dundee residents could soon be charged a monthly fee for garbage pickup.

The village board is expected to vote next month on a proposal that would require each residence to pay $19.90 per month for refuse starting Sept. 1. The move is expected to help fix a shortfall in the budget this fiscal year, which started May 1, by adding about $180,000 to the village's coffers, Village Administrator Jennifer Johnsen said.

East Dundee, which has maintained a flat property tax levy for several years, doesn't charge residents directly for garbage collection. The village previously adopted its home-rule status on the premise it would use that sales tax revenue to fund garbage services, Trustee Jeff Lynam said.

"That's a promise we're going back on that I really don't want any part of," he said. "I think this is going to take us in the wrong direction. We've got to figure out another way."

Village President Lael Miller said some trustees believed sales tax dollars could be better spent elsewhere. Officials have been discussing ways to cut costs and generate new revenue to balance this year's budget and maintain financial stability in the future.

If the village stops using sales tax revenue to pay for garbage, he said, "We have to find the funding someplace else."

East Dundee spends about $360,000 annually on garbage collection services, Johnsen said. The new fee would be expected to cover those costs if it were implemented for a full fiscal year.

If trustees approve the proposal, residents would see the additional charge on their bimonthly water and sewer bills. Those with private wells would receive bills specifically for garbage collection.

A 25 percent discount would also be offered for residents 65 and older. Johnsen said the village staff is planning to work with senior housing establishments -- Village Green and Gardiner Place -- to apply the discount to its residents.

Though Miller said most trustees favor the senior discount, Lynam said he finds it unfair to other residents.

"Government costs a certain amount of money, and it should be spread equally among those who are benefiting from the service," he said. "We're not charging all the people the same amount. It's a sticking point for me."

The proposal also includes a sunset clause, requiring the village board to evaluate and vote on the fee annually.

"I understand we have a need this year. We've got financial reasons why we need to do this, but I'm not in favor of leaving this forever," Trustee Scott Andresen said. "I say, approve it this year, and try to fix whatever the problem is that forces us to do it this year."