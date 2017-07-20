Bar employee charged in brawl that involved Haley Reinhart and friends

Alan Chislof, 30, of Wheeling was injured in a July 8 brawl at Lamplighter Inn in Palatine. courtesy of Lane & Lane LLC

Editor's Note: The linked TMZ.com video includes profanity and violence.

An employee of the Lamplighter Inn in Palatine bar is charged with choking a 30-year-old Wheeling man during a brawl involving pop singer Haley Reinhart and several of her friends.

Adam Sopanski, 32, of Palatine is charged with two counts of aggravated battery, a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. Probation is also available.

He was ordered held on $45,000 bail and next appears in court on Aug. 10.

Prosecutors say handprints were visible on the neck of 30-year-old Alan Chislof, who also had a concussion, broken nose, black eyes and other injuries after the early-morning brawl on July 8.

According to Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Alyssa Grissom, Sopanski "rushed the victim, putting him in a headlock" after a bouncer argued with Chislof, who was at the bar with a group that included his girlfriend as well as Reinhart.

Sopanski then began choking the man with one hand while pushing him against the wall, Grissom said. Other bouncers attempted to separate Sopanski from Chislof, Grissom said, but Sopanski pushed Chislof to the floor and hit him with his fist.

A TMZ.com video shows Chislof being restrained by several men.

The only one charged the night of the brawl was Reinhart, who was charged with battery after a member of the security staff said she struck him in the head with a fist.