Man arrested after Elgin SWAT police response

hello

A 67-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident involving a female juvenile in the 1200 block of Asbury Court. Photo courtesy Bill O'Neill

A 67-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident involving a female juvenile in the 1200 block of Asbury Court. Photo courtesy Bill O'Neill

A 67-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after a domestic incident involving a female juvenile, Elgin police said.

Police responded at about 8:25 a.m. to the 1200 block of Asbury Court, found the victim and took her to an area hospital, police said in a Facebook post.

Officers attempted to make contact with the man, who was still in the residence, and were told he was armed with a handgun. Officers from the Elgin SWAT team were called, as police continued negotiating with the man.

The man eventually surrendered and was taken into custody without incident, police said. He was transported to a hospital for medical assistance, and then to the police department.

Detectives from the major investigations division continue to investigate the case.