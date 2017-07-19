Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 7/19/2017 12:20 PM

Lisle accordion fest focuses on jazz, classical music

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
By Ann Piccininni
Daily Herald correspondent

This is not your father's polka band.

Well, some of it is. But most of the music on the roster at the Accordion and Teachers Guild International Accordion Festival this week in Lisle falls into the "classical" or "jazz" categories.

The festival, underway at the Lisle Hyatt Regency since Wednesday, will continue to feature performances, workshops and competitions through Sunday, July 23.

"People don't realize all that the accordion can do," said Amy Jo Sawyer, guild president and herself an accomplished accordionist.

Sawyer has performed with the St. Louis Symphony for years, she said.

At age 19, she was in a worldwide accordion competition in Switzerland that was exclusively classical music.

"We have sets of reeds that duplicate the sounds of violins or oboes or bassoons," she said.

Sawyer will perform with her group, the President's Quartet, at a gala concert that begins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Saturday's headliner will be Paul Betken, a jazz accordionist who will be accompanied by a bass and drums.

Headlining the Friday night bill is a world-renowned Canadian classical crossover quartet, Quartetto Gelato, featuring Russian-born accordionist Alexander Sevastian.

Sevastian will present a workshop titled "How to Practice and Learn New Material for a Performance" at 2 p.m. Friday. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Betken will present a workshop titled "Let's Talk Jazz."

New this year, said Sawyer, is a workshop explaining how to use an app that allows musicians to read sheet music from a tablet while operating a foot control to turn pages.

Other festival highlights include workshops about accordion repairs, how to perform as part of an ensemble, and how to properly operate accordion bellows.

The guild is a nonprofit association of accordionists and accordion teachers.

"We have a festival every year in summer. This will be our third year in Lisle," Sawyer said.

Last year's festival featured several musicians from China, where Sawyer said accordion music enjoys great popularity.

"We bring in the best artists in the world," she said. "We're trying to get people interested. We're trying hard to get it back as a wonderful, legitimate instrument that can play many styles of music."

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account