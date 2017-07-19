Alert: Severe thunderstorm warnings in suburbs

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the Fox Valley until 9:30 p.m. and then a warning for an area that included DuPage County and some of northwest Cook County until 10:15.

The service warned of winds of up to 70 mph and hail, as well as heavy rain.

Tornado watches and a warning had been issued for towns out west, such as Rockford and Belvidere, and in the DeKalb area. Winds had been recorded at more than 50 mph.

The Fox River watershed could be hit with up to 3 inches of rain in the coming days, likely prolonging the time it'll take for floodwaters to recede.

Water levels peaked earlier this week at the Chain O' Lakes and northernmost portion of the Fox River in Illinois. The river in Algonquin crested at just under 12.4 feet Tuesday, and water levels have since been slowly declining, according to the National Weather Service.

The lakes and river are expected to remain above the flood stage and continue falling over the next week. But with potentially heavy rainfall projected late Wednesday into the overnight hours and again later this week, water levels could remain high for an extended period of time, said Brad Winters of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

For Fox River communities most affected by the severe flooding, that could mean a delay in recovery time, Algonquin Village President John Schmitt said. After a week of preparing for the high flood stages, he said, the village is waiting for floodwaters to drop before beginning damage evaluations and cleanup efforts.

"We're not thrilled about the fact that more rain is coming," Schmitt said.

Forecasters are calling for one-half to 1 inch of rain Wednesday night into Thursday and another 1 to 1.5 inches Friday into Saturday, according to the IDNR. Storms, which can produce heavy rainfall because of the humidity, will likely hit north of Interstate 88 and into Wisconsin, forecasters say.