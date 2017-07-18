Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/18/2017 5:15 PM

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort reopened after flooding

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • A drone aerial view showed the extent of flooding at the Marriott Lincolnshire last week. The resort reopened Tuesday and Marriott Theatre performances resume today.

      A drone aerial view showed the extent of flooding at the Marriott Lincolnshire last week. The resort reopened Tuesday and Marriott Theatre performances resume today.
    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Barbara Vitello
 
 

Marriott Lincolnshire Resort reopened Tuesday, nearly a week after floodwaters from the Des Plaines River and Indian Creek forced the evacuation of about 250 hotel guests, dozens of employees and Marriott Theatre ticketholders.

Marriott Theatre will resume production of its acclaimed production of "The Bridges of Madison County" today. The floods forced cancellations of eight performances. This marked the second time in its 42-year history the theater has canceled performances due to floods and the first time it had to cancel this many.

Ticketholders for "The Bridges of Madison County" can visit marriotttheatre.com or call (847) 634-0200 to reschedule for an upcoming performance. The show runs through Aug. 13.

Though the resort was surrounded by water and flooding knocked out power and phone service, neither the theater nor the hotel were damaged and the hotel will operate at full capacity "serving resort guests and hosting meetings and weddings as usual," according to a spokeswoman.

However, the Crane's Landing public golf course will remain closed until the greens and fairways have completely dried out. A reopening date for Crane's Landing has not been announced.

The closure did not affect the $25 million renovation currently underway at the Lake County resort. The renovation, scheduled to conclude later this year, will include two new restaurants, a new spa, renovated guest rooms and a new Starbucks Cafe.

For more information see chicagomarriottlincolnshire.com or call the hotel at (84) 634-0100.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account