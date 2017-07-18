Breaking News Bar
 
Glenview man receives probation in Northwest Community Hospital attack

A Glenview man who attacked a nurse and two other employees while a patient at Northwest Community Hospital was sentenced to two years probation Tuesday.

James Mette, 27, received probation in exchange for pleading guilty to aggravated battery. He was also ordered to pay $864 in fines.

Meete was a patient at the Arlington Heights hospital Nov. 25 when police say he jumped over a counter and began attacking a nurse. Two other employees suffered minor injuries during the attack.

All three employees were treated and released from the hospital, police said.

