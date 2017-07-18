Elgin domestic situation ends in arrest

hello

Elgin police said they arrested a person after responding to a domestic situation Tuesday morning on Longcommon Parkway.

Police had cordoned off a home on the 3000 block of Longcommon Parkway, north of Gansett Parkway for about two hours; there were up to a couple dozen officers and several squad cars at the location.

A Facebook post by Elgin police had said "there is no threat to the community."

The person was arrested elsewhere after several cars took off at 10:40 a.m. from the Longcommon address.

It's unclear if anyone was in the house while police were there. An officer was overheard saying a knife was found in the house.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this story.