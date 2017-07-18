Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 7/18/2017 11:18 AM

Elgin domestic situation ends in arrest

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Elgin police said they arrested a person after responding to a domestic situation Tuesday morning on Longcommon Parkway.

      Elgin police said they arrested a person after responding to a domestic situation Tuesday morning on Longcommon Parkway.
    Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 

Elgin police said they arrested a person after responding to a domestic situation Tuesday morning on Longcommon Parkway.

Police had cordoned off a home on the 3000 block of Longcommon Parkway, north of Gansett Parkway for about two hours; there were up to a couple dozen officers and several squad cars at the location.

A Facebook post by Elgin police had said "there is no threat to the community."

The person was arrested elsewhere after several cars took off at 10:40 a.m. from the Longcommon address.

It's unclear if anyone was in the house while police were there. An officer was overheard saying a knife was found in the house.

• Daily Herald staff photographer Brian Hill contributed to this story.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account