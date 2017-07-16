Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 7/16/2017 5:33 PM

Oakton Community College remains closed because of flooding

    Although campus buildings remain dry, Oakton Community College will keep its Des Plaines campus closed for another day Monday because of flooded parking lots and nearby road closures.
Daily Herald report

Oakton Community College's Des Plaines campus will remain closed for classes and all other activities Monday because of flooding from the nearby Des Plaines River, college officials announced Sunday.

The college's Skokie campus is scheduled to be open, officials said.

The college has been closed since Thursday because of the flooding. According to the college, campus buildings are dry, but the parking lots still have significant water. Both Central and Golf roads remain closed as well.

The college advises students, employees and visitors to visit Oakton's website, www.oakton.edu, for updates.

